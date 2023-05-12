Search
Steve Mayer
8×8 Inc. (EGHT) EPS growth this year is 1.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) set off with pace as it heaved 7.67% to $3.23. During the day, the stock rose to $3.27 and sunk to $3.03 before settling in for the price of $3.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGHT posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$9.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 20.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $341.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2216 workers. It has generated 287,965 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,144. The stock had 9.68 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.71, operating margin was -22.64 and Pretax Margin of -27.54.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. 8×8 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 105.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17, this organization’s Interim Chief Executive Off. sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 3.73, making the entire transaction reach 7,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 748,308. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 697 for 3.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,609. This particular insider is now the holder of 290,899 in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.48 while generating a return on equity of -102.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

8×8 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.14.

In the same vein, EGHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Going through the that latest performance of [8×8 Inc., EGHT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.84 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.97% that was lower than 75.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

