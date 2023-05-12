A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Azul S.A. (AZUL) as it 5-day change was 15.17%

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.68% to $7.82. During the day, the stock rose to $7.86 and sunk to $7.34 before settling in for the price of $7.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$13.81.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $852.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.47.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 14247 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,177,587 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,339. The stock had 9.69 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.31, operating margin was +3.62 and Pretax Margin of -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.47) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.59.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

[Azul S.A., AZUL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.01% that was lower than 95.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.