A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Immersion Corporation (IMMR) as it 5-day change was -2.47%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.87% to $6.71. During the day, the stock rose to $7.06 and sunk to $6.46 before settling in for the price of $6.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMR posted a 52-week range of $4.22-$9.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $210.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20 employees. It has generated 1,923,050 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,533,200. The stock had 3.30 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.88, operating margin was +63.49 and Pretax Margin of +70.11.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Immersion Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 50.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s General Counsel sold 1,441 shares at the rate of 7.68, making the entire transaction reach 11,067 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,032. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 966 for 7.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,301 in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +79.73 while generating a return on equity of 20.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immersion Corporation (IMMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.20, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.46.

In the same vein, IMMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Immersion Corporation, IMMR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.07% that was lower than 40.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.