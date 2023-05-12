A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) as it 5-day change was 3.25%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.67% to $2.86. During the day, the stock rose to $3.00 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $3.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $2.55-$10.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4484 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.29, operating margin was -103.31 and Pretax Margin of -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.58) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.42 million was inferior to the volume of 2.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.75% that was lower than 73.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.