AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) PE Ratio stood at $11.55: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 11, 2023, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $5.74. During the day, the stock rose to $5.94 and sunk to $5.70 before settling in for the price of $5.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABCL posted a 52-week range of $5.42-$14.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 495 employees. It has generated 980,655 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 320,240. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +58.29 and Pretax Margin of +49.26.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.70%, in contrast to 46.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 85,102 shares at the rate of 10.10, making the entire transaction reach 859,249 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,859,493. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for 11.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,292,460. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,844,391 in total.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +32.66 while generating a return on equity of 14.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.18.

In the same vein, ABCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AbCellera Biologics Inc., ABCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.34 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.84% that was higher than 45.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.