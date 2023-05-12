Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Open at price of $69.64: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) set off with pace as it heaved 2.25% to $71.40. During the day, the stock rose to $71.56 and sunk to $69.585 before settling in for the price of $69.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHC posted a 52-week range of $63.20-$89.85.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17000 employees. It has generated 113,496 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,876. The stock had 7.93 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.15, operating margin was +17.09 and Pretax Margin of +14.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 100.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 82.54, making the entire transaction reach 412,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,811. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 12,214 for 81.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 997,517. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,147 in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.71) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.46 while generating a return on equity of 10.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.46, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 179.69.

In the same vein, ACHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., ACHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.55 million was inferior to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.92% that was higher than 27.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.