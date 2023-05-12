Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.1998: Right on the Precipice

As on May 11, 2023, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) remained unchanged at $0.08. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0909 and sunk to $0.077 before settling in for the price of $0.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMP posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$0.55.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -18.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1062, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1998.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 432,371 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,381,764. The stock had 1.36 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -60.93, operating margin was -526.88 and Pretax Margin of -550.82.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -550.86 while generating a return on equity of -207.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.20%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10.

In the same vein, ADMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ADMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.89 million was better the volume of 1.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.0102.

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.78% that was lower than 101.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.