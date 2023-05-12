Aegon N.V. (AEG) EPS is poised to hit -0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 11, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) remained unchanged at $4.35. During the day, the stock rose to $4.38 and sunk to $4.33 before settling in for the price of $4.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEG posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$5.68.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -213.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.71.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19087 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 974,957 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -9.58 and Pretax Margin of -9.57.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. Aegon N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -213.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.95.

In the same vein, AEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aegon N.V., AEG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.11 million was better the volume of 2.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Aegon N.V. (AEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.32% that was lower than 31.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.