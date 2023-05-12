Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) 20 Days SMA touch -18.40%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on May 11, 2023, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) started slowly as it slid -0.06% to $15.65. During the day, the stock rose to $15.865 and sunk to $15.32 before settling in for the price of $15.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATSG posted a 52-week range of $14.39-$34.00.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.75.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5320 employees. It has generated 384,487 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,924. The stock had 8.07 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.96, operating margin was +13.96 and Pretax Margin of +12.74.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 3,295 shares at the rate of 15.71, making the entire transaction reach 51,764 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,105. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Director bought 6,500 for 14.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 501,002 in total.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 14.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.94, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.28.

In the same vein, ATSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Air Transport Services Group Inc., ATSG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.18 million was better the volume of 0.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.77% that was higher than 63.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.