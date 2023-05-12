Search
Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) 20 Days SMA touch 0.97%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 1.94% at $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6282 and sunk to $0.5295 before settling in for the price of $0.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMV posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$243.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6287.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.71% institutional ownership.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.84) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, AMV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.0465.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.50% that was lower than 261.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

