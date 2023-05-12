BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) recent quarterly performance of -6.90% is not showing the real picture

As on May 11, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.74% to $44.64. During the day, the stock rose to $44.66 and sunk to $43.97 before settling in for the price of $44.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWA posted a 52-week range of $31.14-$51.14.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.13.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52700 employees. It has generated 299,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,913. The stock had 5.05 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.63, operating margin was +9.30 and Pretax Margin of +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. BorgWarner Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 6,889 shares at the rate of 50.87, making the entire transaction reach 350,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,105. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Vice President sold 40,000 for 50.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,030,432. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,544 in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.19, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.86.

In the same vein, BWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BorgWarner Inc., BWA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.22 million was better the volume of 2.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.36% that was higher than 27.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.