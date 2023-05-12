Brunswick Corporation (BC) 20 Days SMA touch -7.63%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.20% at $77.23. During the day, the stock rose to $78.385 and sunk to $76.94 before settling in for the price of $78.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BC posted a 52-week range of $61.89-$93.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18400 employees. It has generated 344,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,409. The stock had 13.25 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.21, operating margin was +13.90 and Pretax Margin of +12.53.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. Brunswick Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 81.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,058,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 241,957. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s E.V.P. & CFO sold 3,945 for 84.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 333,155. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,698 in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.38) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 34.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.30% and is forecasted to reach 11.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brunswick Corporation (BC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.23, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.07.

In the same vein, BC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.36, a figure that is expected to reach 2.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.48% that was higher than 32.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.