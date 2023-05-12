Canaan Inc. (CAN) volume hits 1.19 million: A New Opening for Investors

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.96% at $2.50. During the day, the stock rose to $2.5535 and sunk to $2.47 before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$4.54.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $479.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 541 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.93, operating margin was +8.57 and Pretax Margin of +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in the upcoming year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.28, and its Beta score is 3.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.61% that was lower than 85.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.