Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) volume hits 1.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.56% at $55.71. During the day, the stock rose to $56.05 and sunk to $55.14 before settling in for the price of $56.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNQ posted a 52-week range of $43.67-$68.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10035 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.78, operating margin was +34.90 and Pretax Margin of +32.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 66.60% institutional ownership.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.26) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +25.86 while generating a return on equity of 29.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.30% and is forecasted to reach 8.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.96, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.26.

In the same vein, CNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.75% that was higher than 35.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.