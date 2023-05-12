Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) recent quarterly performance of 4.34% is not showing the real picture

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) flaunted slowness of -0.85% at $80.95, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $82.30 and sunk to $80.90 before settling in for the price of $81.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CP posted a 52-week range of $65.17-$82.96.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $930.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $929.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12935 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.93, operating margin was +38.34 and Pretax Margin of +34.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited industry. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +39.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.27, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.92.

In the same vein, CP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, CP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.14% that was lower than 23.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.