CarMax Inc. (KMX) latest performance of -1.55% is not what was on cards

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.55% at $72.27. During the day, the stock rose to $73.5491 and sunk to $71.115 before settling in for the price of $73.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMX posted a 52-week range of $52.10-$106.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 11.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.95.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 30621 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.61, operating margin was -0.78 and Pretax Margin of +2.15.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. CarMax Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 110.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s President & CEO bought 8,220 shares at the rate of 60.98, making the entire transaction reach 501,256 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,128. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21, Company’s EVP, General Counsel & CHRO sold 15,555 for 94.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,473,836. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,988 in total.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +1.63 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

CarMax Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CarMax Inc. (KMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.95, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.80.

In the same vein, KMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.

Raw Stochastic average of CarMax Inc. (KMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.99% that was lower than 47.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.