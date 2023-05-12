Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.31

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) established initial surge of 10.56% at $105.74, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $107.19 and sunk to $99.20 before settling in for the price of $95.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPA posted a 52-week range of $55.25-$98.11.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 3.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 730.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.44.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7265 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.99, operating margin was +15.19 and Pretax Margin of +13.09.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Copa Holdings S.A. industry. Copa Holdings S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.30%, in contrast to 122.29% institutional ownership.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.4) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +11.74 while generating a return on equity of 24.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 730.20% and is forecasted to reach 13.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.36, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.31.

In the same vein, CPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.56, a figure that is expected to reach 3.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Copa Holdings S.A., CPA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.38% While, its Average True Range was 3.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.50% that was higher than 35.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.