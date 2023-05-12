Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) EPS growth this year is 58.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 11, 2023, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) started slowly as it slid -6.38% to $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$3.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 86.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $378.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $861.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9140, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6095.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 626 employees. It has generated 267,663 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -491,425. The stock had 2.57 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.47, operating margin was -126.23 and Pretax Margin of -146.41.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.85%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 109,588 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 307,581 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,049,988. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 94,600 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 973,277 in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -183.60 while generating a return on equity of -13.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.93.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cronos Group Inc., CRON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was lower the volume of 1.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0907.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.39% that was higher than 42.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.