Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.06

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.34% at $95.67. During the day, the stock rose to $97.04 and sunk to $94.72 before settling in for the price of $96.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFR posted a 52-week range of $92.55-$160.60.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4985 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 376,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.64 and Pretax Margin of +35.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 95.75, making the entire transaction reach 478,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s GEVP Research & Strategy bought 1,500 for 95.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 142,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,662 in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.55) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.58, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21.

In the same vein, CFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.98, a figure that is expected to reach 2.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.03% While, its Average True Range was 4.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.98% that was higher than 44.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.