CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Moves -3.24% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.24% to $24.80. During the day, the stock rose to $25.41 and sunk to $24.385 before settling in for the price of $25.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVI posted a 52-week range of $23.22-$41.26.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.49.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1470 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 7,412,245 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 314,966. The stock had 33.17 Receivables turnover and 2.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.81, operating margin was +9.44 and Pretax Margin of +7.35.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.04) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 85.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in the upcoming year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.41, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.50.

In the same vein, CVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

[CVR Energy Inc., CVI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.78% that was higher than 47.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.