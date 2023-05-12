Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) volume hits 1.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) flaunted slowness of -1.38% at $147.01, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $149.115 and sunk to $146.29 before settling in for the price of $149.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $110.96-$155.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $150.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $140.97.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 178956 employees. It has generated 53,812 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,335. The stock had 137.38 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.87, operating margin was +12.06 and Pretax Margin of +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Darden Restaurants Inc. industry. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s Chairman of the Board sold 78,916 shares at the rate of 153.93, making the entire transaction reach 12,147,906 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,856. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s President and CEO sold 12,735 for 155.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,974,162. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,304 in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.17, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.44.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.67, a figure that is expected to reach 2.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Darden Restaurants Inc., DRI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.27% that was higher than 17.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.