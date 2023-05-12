DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) last month performance of -10.27% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) established initial surge of 1.78% at $8.56, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.80 and sunk to $8.36 before settling in for the price of $8.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHT posted a 52-week range of $4.98-$12.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 647.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1252 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.06, operating margin was +11.31 and Pretax Margin of +13.60.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DHT Holdings Inc. industry. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 59.80% institutional ownership.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 647.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.65, and its Beta score is -0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.87.

In the same vein, DHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DHT Holdings Inc., DHT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.62% that was higher than 49.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.