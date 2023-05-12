Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.32

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -39.02% to $0.87. During the day, the stock rose to $1.3201 and sunk to $0.7805 before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DYNT posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$4.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -438.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5338, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2396.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 195 employees. It has generated 225,068 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,270. The stock had 6.98 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.07, operating margin was -10.73 and Pretax Margin of -9.01.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Dynatronics Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.50%, in contrast to 15.50% institutional ownership.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -9.01 while generating a return on equity of -16.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -438.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, DYNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

[Dynatronics Corporation, DYNT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1217.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 201.74% that was higher than 92.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.