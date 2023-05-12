Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) last month volatility was 3.38%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.82% at $10.85. During the day, the stock rose to $10.965 and sunk to $10.67 before settling in for the price of $10.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVAX posted a 52-week range of $7.26-$17.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 366.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 258.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.41.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 351 employees. It has generated 2,058,926 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 834,396. The stock had 5.17 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.73, operating margin was +39.40 and Pretax Margin of +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s President & COO sold 17,515 shares at the rate of 10.90, making the entire transaction reach 190,914 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,187. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 22,371 for 10.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 232,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 258.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.07, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.09.

In the same vein, DVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.87% that was higher than 34.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.