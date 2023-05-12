Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.61 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.50% to $17.52. During the day, the stock rose to $18.53 and sunk to $17.46 before settling in for the price of $18.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGBN posted a 52-week range of $18.36-$51.96.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $535.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 496 employees. It has generated 896,734 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +42.65 and Pretax Margin of +42.65.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.40% institutional ownership.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +31.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.67, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.46.

In the same vein, EGBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Eagle Bancorp Inc., EGBN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.68% that was lower than 52.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.