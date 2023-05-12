East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.34 million

As on May 11, 2023, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) started slowly as it slid -1.24% to $43.82. During the day, the stock rose to $44.43 and sunk to $42.60 before settling in for the price of $44.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWBC posted a 52-week range of $33.86-$80.98.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3155 employees. It has generated 816,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +54.78 and Pretax Margin of +54.78.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. East West Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director bought 6,840 shares at the rate of 43.88, making the entire transaction reach 300,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,846. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Director bought 500 for 44.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,193 in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.2) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.13, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, EWBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.87 million was better the volume of 1.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.64% While, its Average True Range was 2.63.

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.74% that was higher than 58.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.