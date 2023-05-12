Search
Steve Mayer
Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.75

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) set off with pace as it heaved 7.66% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2386 and sunk to $0.1849 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAST posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$0.96.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 39.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2336, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3210.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.50, operating margin was -47.48 and Pretax Margin of -117.16.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s Director sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.65, making the entire transaction reach 22,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,013. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s Director sold 35,100 for 0.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,312. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,013 in total.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -117.16 while generating a return on equity of -273.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, EAST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Eastside Distilling Inc., EAST]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0266.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.47% that was lower than 122.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

