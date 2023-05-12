Search
Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.47M

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price increase of 0.22% at $9.13. During the day, the stock rose to $9.15 and sunk to $8.90 before settling in for the price of $9.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EC posted a 52-week range of $8.48-$16.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 23.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $221.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.32.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9150 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.18, operating margin was +20.60 and Pretax Margin of +42.83.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Ecopetrol S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +25.35 while generating a return on equity of 40.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.59, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.68.

In the same vein, EC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.15% that was higher than 50.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

