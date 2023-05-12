Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) 14-day ATR is 0.65: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.22% to $13.68. During the day, the stock rose to $13.69 and sunk to $13.35 before settling in for the price of $13.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSH posted a 52-week range of $10.51-$18.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5400 employees. It has generated 92,222 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -42,987. The stock had 7.97 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.69, operating margin was -46.86 and Pretax Margin of -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freshworks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Director sold 6,566 shares at the rate of 13.05, making the entire transaction reach 85,686 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,428. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Director sold 8,433 for 12.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,906. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,230 in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27.

Freshworks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.32.

In the same vein, FRSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

[Freshworks Inc., FRSH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.10% that was lower than 46.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.