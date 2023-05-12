Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) last month volatility was 4.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Markets

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.88% at $7.93. During the day, the stock rose to $7.9601 and sunk to $7.78 before settling in for the price of $8.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$15.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6470 employees. It has generated 514,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,719. The stock had 41.58 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.53, operating margin was -3.40 and Pretax Margin of -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s President & CEO sold 92,700 shares at the rate of 8.02, making the entire transaction reach 743,167 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 574,484. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s President & CEO sold 58,000 for 8.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 467,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 468,184 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.86% that was higher than 59.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

