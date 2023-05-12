Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) return on Assets touches 2.97: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) set off with pace as it heaved 2.29% to $42.95. During the day, the stock rose to $43.28 and sunk to $41.85 before settling in for the price of $41.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $27.54-$72.20.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 110.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2784 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.92, operating margin was +46.87 and Pretax Margin of +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.41%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.7) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 110.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.51, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.17.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.4 million was inferior to the volume of 2.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.82% that was lower than 82.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Haleon plc (HLN) performance over the last week is recorded 1.39%

Steve Mayer -
Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.23% to $8.75. During the...
Read more

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $913.58K

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.63%...
Read more

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.60

Sana Meer -
Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) flaunted slowness of -10.27% at $1.31, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

