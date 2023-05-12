Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) EPS growth this year is 630.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.95% to $53.98. During the day, the stock rose to $54.84 and sunk to $53.50 before settling in for the price of $54.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFS posted a 52-week range of $36.81-$72.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 630.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $547.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $538.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.70, operating margin was +15.55 and Pretax Margin of +18.89.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 16.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 630.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57.

In the same vein, GFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Going through the that latest performance of [GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc., GFS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.01% that was higher than 42.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

