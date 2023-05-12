Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) 14-day ATR is 0.56: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 11, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) started slowly as it slid -0.85% to $25.68. During the day, the stock rose to $25.88 and sunk to $25.46 before settling in for the price of $25.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPK posted a 52-week range of $19.08-$26.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.95.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. It has generated 393,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,750. The stock had 10.86 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.33, operating margin was +11.00 and Pretax Margin of +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 160,492 shares at the rate of 25.81, making the entire transaction reach 4,142,299 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 427,548. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s EVP & President, International sold 60,000 for 23.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,439,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 209,250 in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.78, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.74.

In the same vein, GPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Graphic Packaging Holding Company, GPK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.4 million was lower the volume of 3.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.54% that was lower than 25.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.