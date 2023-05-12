Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Open at price of $12.13: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price increase of 3.20% at $12.74. During the day, the stock rose to $12.79 and sunk to $12.0869 before settling in for the price of $12.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGAL posted a 52-week range of $5.72-$14.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 83.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9275 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +27.83 and Pretax Margin of +5.66.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.40%, in contrast to 10.40% institutional ownership.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in the upcoming year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.24, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, GGAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.17% that was lower than 57.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.