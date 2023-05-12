Search
Sana Meer
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.99

Analyst Insights

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.74% at $4.54. During the day, the stock rose to $4.86 and sunk to $4.525 before settling in for the price of $5.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBM posted a 52-week range of $3.08-$6.34.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $261.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.84.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2505 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.18, operating margin was +22.85 and Pretax Margin of +6.49.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Copper Industry. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 67.60% institutional ownership.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.77 while generating a return on equity of 4.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in the upcoming year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.51, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.34.

In the same vein, HBM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.52% that was higher than 52.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

