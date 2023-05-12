indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.14: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.50% to $8.04. During the day, the stock rose to $8.105 and sunk to $7.78 before settling in for the price of $8.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDI posted a 52-week range of $5.07-$11.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.40, operating margin was -107.52 and Pretax Margin of -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 61.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 7.79, making the entire transaction reach 233,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,251,280. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 30,000 for 9.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 297,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,274,303 in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.21.

In the same vein, INDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Going through the that latest performance of [indie Semiconductor Inc., INDI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.84 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.00% that was lower than 55.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.