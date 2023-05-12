Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) PE Ratio stood at $36.75: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 11, 2023, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) started slowly as it slid -0.79% to $57.95. During the day, the stock rose to $58.29 and sunk to $57.37 before settling in for the price of $58.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IR posted a 52-week range of $39.28-$60.39.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $405.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $404.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 17000 employees. It has generated 348,018 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,676. The stock had 5.71 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.43, operating margin was +14.87 and Pretax Margin of +12.55.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s insider sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 60.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,856. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s official sold 75,000 for 57.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,300,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,480 in total.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.96 while generating a return on equity of 6.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.75, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.80.

In the same vein, IR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ingersoll Rand Inc., IR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.01 million was lower the volume of 2.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.66% that was higher than 27.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.