Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) EPS is poised to hit 0.62 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) flaunted slowness of -1.02% at $77.76, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $78.605 and sunk to $77.09 before settling in for the price of $78.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYV posted a 52-week range of $64.25-$99.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.16.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12800 employees. It has generated 1,303,223 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,658. The stock had 12.90 Receivables turnover and 1.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.34, operating margin was +4.20 and Pretax Margin of +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. industry. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 78.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,800,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,786. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director bought 13,740 for 73.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,006,867. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,740 in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.42) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $145.35, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.36.

In the same vein, LYV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.43% that was higher than 37.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.