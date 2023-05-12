MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) return on Assets touches -25.08: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) set off with pace as it heaved 7.65% to $6.19. During the day, the stock rose to $6.20 and sunk to $5.55 before settling in for the price of $5.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAX posted a 52-week range of $5.08-$17.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -871.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $383.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.18.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 156 workers. It has generated 2,942,769 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -369,654. The stock had 6.75 Receivables turnover and 2.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.01, operating margin was -9.10 and Pretax Margin of +6.63.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. MediaAlpha Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s insider sold 30,698 shares at the rate of 15.71, making the entire transaction reach 482,302 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,036,553. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s official sold 15,698 for 15.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,094. This particular insider is now the holder of 542,723 in total.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -871.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.59.

In the same vein, MAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

Going through the that latest performance of [MediaAlpha Inc., MAX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.47% that was higher than 76.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.