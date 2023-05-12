Search
Shaun Noe
Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.7866: Right on the Precipice

Company News

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.90% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.5989 and sunk to $1.26 before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRIL posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$1.52.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 15.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2552, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7866.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 380 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.47, operating margin was -4.44 and Pretax Margin of -4.91.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Director bought 6,579 shares at the rate of 0.76, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,988. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Chief Investment Officer bought 3,000 for 0.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,963 in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.37.

In the same vein, GRIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

[Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.1132.

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.76% that was lower than 87.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

