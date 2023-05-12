Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is -4.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 11, 2023, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) started slowly as it slid -1.52% to $16.89. During the day, the stock rose to $17.075 and sunk to $16.82 before settling in for the price of $17.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEOG posted a 52-week range of $10.49-$27.21.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.21.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2108 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 250,075 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,916. The stock had 5.51 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.10, operating margin was +11.12 and Pretax Margin of +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Neogen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 17.91, making the entire transaction reach 44,775 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,860. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 11, Company’s VP & CFO bought 5,000 for 11.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,722 in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neogen Corporation (NEOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $544.84, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.06.

In the same vein, NEOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Neogen Corporation, NEOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.15 million was lower the volume of 1.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.07% that was lower than 38.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.