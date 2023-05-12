NICE Ltd. (NICE) 14-day ATR is 7.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.57% to $180.08. During the day, the stock rose to $199.99 and sunk to $178.63 before settling in for the price of $190.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NICE posted a 52-week range of $164.65-$235.11.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $209.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $204.55.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7926 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.65, operating margin was +15.37 and Pretax Margin of +15.83.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.93) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.19 while generating a return on equity of 9.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NICE Ltd. (NICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.13, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.51.

In the same vein, NICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NICE Ltd. (NICE)

Going through the that latest performance of [NICE Ltd., NICE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.20% While, its Average True Range was 7.85.

Raw Stochastic average of NICE Ltd. (NICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.58% that was higher than 29.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.