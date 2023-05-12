Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) performance over the last week is recorded -6.48%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.01% at $1.01. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$2.33.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 75.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -980.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $219.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $275.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9996, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0039.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.12%, in contrast to 16.96% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -980.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.0938.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.74% that was lower than 124.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.33 million

Sana Meer -
Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.87% to $3.58. During the day,...
Read more

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) last month performance of 5.44% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.22% to...
Read more

The key reasons why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is -23.58% away from 52-week high?

Steve Mayer -
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) established initial surge of 0.93% at $13.06, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the...
Read more

