No matter how cynical the overall market is Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) performance over the last week is recorded 4.34%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.81% to $10.83. During the day, the stock rose to $11.01 and sunk to $10.82 before settling in for the price of $11.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $9.86-$17.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $429.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6355 employees. It has generated 350,055 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -362. The stock had 6.52 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.18, operating margin was +9.97 and Pretax Margin of -1.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 116,250 shares at the rate of 10.74, making the entire transaction reach 1,248,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 475,252. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 181,630 for 13.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,361,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 602,592 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.00.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

[Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.71% that was higher than 40.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.