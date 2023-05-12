No matter how cynical the overall market is Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) performance over the last week is recorded 4.33%

As on May 11, 2023, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.67% to $12.78. During the day, the stock rose to $12.882 and sunk to $12.65 before settling in for the price of $12.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORCC posted a 52-week range of $10.12-$13.84.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 49.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.54.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.58, operating margin was +65.54 and Pretax Margin of +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Vice President bought 29,595 shares at the rate of 13.01, making the entire transaction reach 385,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,435. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Vice President bought 3,840 for 12.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,829. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,840 in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in the upcoming year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.79, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07.

In the same vein, ORCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Owl Rock Capital Corporation, ORCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.72 million was lower the volume of 1.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.65% that was lower than 23.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.