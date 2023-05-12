No matter how cynical the overall market is SES AI Corporation (SES) performance over the last week is recorded 15.28%

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.92% at $1.66. During the day, the stock rose to $1.68 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SES posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$7.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $310.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $561.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3998, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.9502.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. SES AI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 41.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28, this organization’s CEO & CHAIRMAN sold 69,872 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 115,331 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,350,607. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 37,381 for 1.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,697. This particular insider is now the holder of 583,862 in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, SES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.1577.

Raw Stochastic average of SES AI Corporation (SES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.46% that was lower than 73.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.