No matter how cynical the overall market is V.F. Corporation (VFC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.43%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.47% to $21.49. During the day, the stock rose to $21.765 and sunk to $21.235 before settling in for the price of $21.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFC posted a 52-week range of $20.03-$51.40.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 242.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $387.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35000 employees. It has generated 339,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,751. The stock had 8.58 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.86, operating margin was +14.38 and Pretax Margin of +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. V.F. Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 7,109 shares at the rate of 21.07, making the entire transaction reach 149,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,109. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 26.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 400,305. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93.

V.F. Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 242.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.18, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, VFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [V.F. Corporation, VFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.37 million was inferior to the volume of 7.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.39% that was higher than 44.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.