OceanPal Inc. (OP) volume hits 0.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 11, 2023, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) started slowly as it slid -4.38% to $0.24. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2525 and sunk to $0.24 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$7.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3476, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9211.

It has generated 21,175 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,127. The stock had 0.66 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.42, operating margin was +10.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.74%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OceanPal Inc., OP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.42 million was lower the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.0153.

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. (OP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.36% that was lower than 130.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.