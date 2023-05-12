ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is predicted to post EPS of 1.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.60% to $62.83. During the day, the stock rose to $63.57 and sunk to $62.47 before settling in for the price of $63.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKE posted a 52-week range of $50.50-$71.57.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $448.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $444.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.29.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2966 employees. It has generated 7,710,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 580,654. The stock had 15.38 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.64, operating margin was +13.27 and Pretax Margin of +9.84.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. ONEOK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s President & CEO bought 8,975 shares at the rate of 55.54, making the entire transaction reach 498,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,414.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.28) by -$1.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.85, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.42.

In the same vein, OKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

[ONEOK Inc., OKE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.42% that was higher than 25.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.