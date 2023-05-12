Ouster Inc. (OUST) last month volatility was 9.67%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.91% to $3.84. During the day, the stock rose to $4.2228 and sunk to $3.79 before settling in for the price of $4.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $3.21-$27.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.10.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,885 shares at the rate of 0.89, making the entire transaction reach 2,568 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,577,580. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s President of Field Operations sold 43,417 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 769,630 in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.83) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ouster Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.00% and is forecasted to reach -5.03 in the upcoming year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.77, a figure that is expected to reach -2.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ouster Inc., OUST]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.47% that was lower than 116.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.